The Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ fame to direct ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

March 21, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Washington

The new members of the Oscar club have set their eyes on the Star Wars galaxy. Everything Everywhere All At Once fame directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are working on the Disney + series Skeleton Crew, reported The Hollywood Reporter, a U.S.-based media company.

The shoot of the series has already been finished but the makers wanted to guard the details with utmost secrecy, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. It is not confirmed yet if Daniels are directing just one episode or multiple, of Skeleton Crew. Lucasfilm could not be reached for comment on the story.

Skelton Crew is the upcoming Disney+ show that stars Jude Law and hails from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts. It centres on a group of kids lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home. The series, set in the New Republic era, is executive produced by The Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

The news comes weeks ahead of the Star Wars Celebration in London, where more of Lucasfilm’s upcoming plans will be revealed. Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) took home three Oscars for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the multiverse-spanning hit that brought them best original screenplay, best director, and best picture.