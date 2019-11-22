The queen’s rising: on The Crown’s third season

Let me put your mind at ease: the third season of The Crown is terrific. Maybe even better.

Ever since the second season of the Netflix hit bowed out last year, fans experienced a mix of excitement and dread. Excitement, because everyone’s favourite, Olivia Colman, was set to replace the already-formidable Claire Foy. Dread, because, could giving the entire cast a face-lift render it a completely different show altogether?

As it turns it out, The Crown is indeed not the same show it once was. And it should not be either. Heck, Season 2 itself was a far cry from the first, even with all its actors intact. Last year’s edition gave us some of TV’s brightest moments, none more enigmatic than Queen Elizabeth II’s face-off with Lord Altrincham over the relevance of monarchy (something I gleefully wrote about in this column last year). A prominent feature of The Crown is creator Peter Morgan and his co-writers’ ability to take risks, broadening their scope of storytelling bit by bit, and throwing characters — based on real people as they are — into situations that are extraordinary.

The royal family of Britain isn’t ordinary by any stretch of imagination. The circumstances are testing yet again. One of the Queen’s most trusted aides is a spy working for the Soviets. A coal-mining disaster in a small town has led to the death of over a 100 children. Prince Philip is grappling with a mid-life crisis brought on by the death of his mother. The love affair of the oldest offspring, Charles, has thrown the family into despair, and the boy at loggerheads with his mother.

I had mixed feelings about the fragmented nature of The Crown in its first season; the show’s narrative, in fact, has never been one that is consistently seamless. The time-jumps were often distracting then, and the thematic nature of each episode so varied, it threw me off slightly. Over time, though, its vignette-styled structure has become its biggest strength. The new season feels a bit more dynamic — every episode has been constructed with such painstaking brilliance and close-ended pay-offs, it is like watching 10 great shows at once.

My favourite is an episode called ‘Tywysog Cymru’ (Welsh, for Prince of Wales). As Prince Charles, Josh O’Connor delivers the most eye-grabbing performance of the season, humanising the longest heir apparent in British history and the ex-husband of the enigmatic Princess Diana with such effortless ease, it sets up the character beautifully for when things get really murky in future editions. This specific episode has a ‘feature film’ quality to it. A liberal, working-class professor who loathes monarchy has been tasked with tutoring the Prince in the Welsh language before his investiture as Prince of Wales. By the end of it, both men find themselves having grown from an experience neither was particularly looking forward to.

The new actors cease to feel ‘new’ very soon. Colman is a freak of nature, as we have witnessed over time, and she feels aristocratic and endearing at once. Tobias Menzes, I feel, is an upgrade on Matt Smith, at ease as he was in the shoes of Prince Philip. Helena Bonham Carter gets a shorter screen time than Vanessa Kirby did as Princes Margaret, and she shines in every scene. With or without the changes in cast, the new season of The Crown is the most fulfilling show I’ve watched in a while, and it often left me overwhelmed.

All three seasons of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix.

