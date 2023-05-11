ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Crowded Room’: Trailer of Tom Holland’s murder mystery series out

May 11, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

‘The Crowded Room’, a ten-episode series starring Tom Holland, will premier with three episodes on Apple TV+ on June 9

The Hindu Bureau

Tom Holland in ‘The Crowded Room’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV/YouTube

The trailer of The Crowded Room, starring Tom Holland, and created by Academy Award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, is out. The highly-anticipated 10-episode series will make its global premier on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on June 9. They will be followed one episode every Friday till July 28.

The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the events that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Holland, the series also stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.  The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. 

