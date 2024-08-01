GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Crow’ starring Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs gets release date in India

The Crow follows Eric and Shelly whose love story is tragically interrupted by the shadows of Shelly’s dark past, leading to their untimely death

Published - August 01, 2024 03:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bill Skarsgard in a still from ‘ The Crow’

Bill Skarsgard in a still from ‘ The Crow’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Lionsgate Pictures

PVR Inox is set to release The Crow, a must-see thriller fantasy, in India on August 23. This reimagining of James O’Barr’s iconic graphic novel dives deep into the turbulent themes of love, loss, grief, and revenge.

‘Nosferatu’ trailer: Robert Eggers teases nerve-shredding new take on 1922 horror classic

The Crow follows Eric (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA Twigs), whose love story is tragically interrupted by the shadows of Shelly’s dark past, leading to their untimely death. In a twist of fate, Eric is resurrected with a single, unyielding purpose: to avenge their deaths. Driven by an unrelenting desire for justice, Eric embarks on a relentless quest to confront and destroy those responsible, battling his own demons along the way.

The film is directed by Rupert Sanders, who describes it as “two movies in one: an action-thriller story of revenge, and a romance.” The Crow explores the darker facets of love, capturing the raw and unsettling emotions that arise from betrayal and loss. With its relentless action and captivating romance, the film looks to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Crow hits Indian theatres nationwide on August 23.

English cinema / World cinema

