The counterpoint: Indie is as dead as Latin

To put it bluntly and honestly: it has been the worst 10 years ever. The only thing that has changed is the colour of my hair, from black to salt-n-pepper. It has been quite cathartic personally and I have come to terms with it, making peace along the way.

Indie, as I have known it, doesn’t exist anymore. The term “indie film-maker” (as we were once proud to call ourselves) is dead, like Latin. All the usual suspects have moved on, using indie as a stepping stone to bigger things, never to return. As a result, the “movement” never quite flourished. Nobody wants to take the road less travelled any more. The ‘now’ film-makers (who were actually engineers/programmers/journalists back in the day) don’t want to struggle or negotiate or ‘beg/borrow/steal’. They are just happy to be where they are. “Being indie” was just a cool calling card.

Too much access makes you handicapped. And that’s what triggered the collapse of Indian indie filmmaking. Earlier the resources were scarce and rare, which made the exploration and acquisition challenging and kept the fire burning. Now everything is at your finger tips and hence we’ve become lazy.

Platforms to showcase your films were less but that’s what made the chase interesting (film festivals, satellite acquisition, film clubs etc). But now you have every streaming platform begging for content, but at a price that indie cannot pay (read: mass-centric stories, celebs, known faces, brand endorsements, safe stories, etc.)

Social media became a cheap and effective way to market your film. But it also led to a lot of clutter and chaos with most of your messaging drowned out by app-based algorithms. A status update or a tweet made a lot of sense back then: it was a way of expressing the suppression to a world full of strangers. But that too got muzzled because “people aren’t here to read about your struggles or process of filmmaking” (this is from personal experience). Wasn’t indie all about the ‘process’ and how that shaped up the final product? Apparently not. So had to reprogramme with cats and memes!

The thing is, nobody could define what “indie” was. It was nebulous. People eat “idli-vada with sambhar alag se,” rather than mix because they fear the unknown.

Was indie about the budget? Was it about the content? Was it about the process? Everyone had their own biases while interpreting it or giving a meaning to the term.

To be honest, even I don’t know what it was when I started out.

In spiritual context, I could say that “indie” was like an energy ball, an aura that brought meaning and feeling in a room full of unknowns. You could get energized by just summoning the spirit of indie and let it handle the journey for you. A sense of blinding passion and rage ran through your veins where time didn’t matter. People spent ages making their film/telling their story and it didn’t matter that the final form was still an ‘ore’, unrefined and rough but emanating a radiance that made you feel divine. But now I feel it is categorized as ‘radiation’ from an unstable Uranium 239 (Reference: Chernobyl).

I don’t think there is a future for indie in this country. I thought there could be one back in 2010; the hope has faded. Back then you could count indie filmmakers with one hand. The intention was that the count would increase to a considerable figure that you’d need to maintain an excel sheet. But how many can you count now?

Sandeep Mohan’s ‘Shreelancer’

Sandeep Mohan, the only prolific independent filmmaker from yore, is unheard of in most of Bombay. His Facebook status updates will give you an insight of the troubles that one still faces despite the advent of social media, Netflix/Amazon platforms.

Speaking from the school of indie that I come from, the last indie-guerrilla-style film was Jaaon Kahan Bata Ae Dil by Adish Keluskar. Where are the Umesh Kulkarnis or the Karan Gours of the world?

10 indie years back, there were no funding channels/partners, no distributors/exhibitors, resource pool was scarce but the spirit was alive.

10 indie years later, there are still no funding channels/partners (unless you’re okay with sponsorships/brand association) but a million platforms to distribute and exhibit your film (for no money whatsoever). Resource pool has overflown but spirit is corrupted. The newer generation don’t seem to have the drive that’s required to keep the fire alive. They just seem to flit from one thing to another.

Because of access to cameras and editing softwares, everybody is a film-maker. Armed with Anurag Kashyap’s “10 commandments of indie filmmaking”, these people are making trips to production houses in the hope of getting their films made, contradicting exactly what the commandments talk about! It’s too mechanical and theoretical. And that’s the issue. People still reference the “independent cinema culture of the West” but never recognized it when it was ‘flourishing’ in front of their eyes.

Indie was all heart with absolutely no involvement of the mind. And that’s something you can only feel if you have a heart in the first place!

How I wish I had salt and pepper hair back in 2010 — maybe people would’ve taken me seriously then, as they are now! But then I am not the same person anymore. People tend to live in past glory, I’ve found myself living in past ‘folly’.

On February 2010, I was 25 and stupid, having wasted a year making a film with all my savings, thinking I was changing the world.

Now, December 2019, the world has changed me, broken my heart. And that’s all there is to it.

Srinivas Sunderrajan is an independent filmmaker known for his films, ‘The Untitled Kartik Krishnan Project’ and ‘Greater Elephant’. He is the co-founder of a DIY production house Enter Guerrilla Films, and has directed the third season of The Dewarists. He is currently the bass player for Mumbai’s hardcore band, Scribe.