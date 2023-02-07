‘The Consultant’ trailer out, series to premiere on February 24 on Prime Video

February 07, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in the series unfold in mysterious ways. The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between a boss and his employees.

When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the app-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives.

The eight-episode-long series, starring Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady, and Aimee Carrero, is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 24

Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Tony Basgallop is joined by executive producer and pilot director Matt Shakman, and executive producers Christoph Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, alongside producer Kai Dolbashian.