HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Consultant’ trailer out, series to premiere on February 24 on Prime Video

The eight-episode-long series explores the sinister relationship between a boss and his employees at an app-based gaming company

February 07, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Christoph Waltz in a still from ‘The Consultant’

Christoph Waltz in a still from ‘The Consultant’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in the series unfold in mysterious ways. The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between a boss and his employees.

When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the app-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives.

The eight-episode-long series, starring Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady, and Aimee Carrero, is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 24

Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Tony Basgallop is joined by executive producer and pilot director Matt Shakman, and executive producers Christoph Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, alongside producer Kai Dolbashian.

Related Topics

cinema / television / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.