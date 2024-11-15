‘The Colors Within’ anime film from ‘A Silent Voice’ director announces Indian theatrical release

Warner Bros. India has confirmed that acclaimed anime director Naoko Yamada’s latest film, The Colors Within, will hit Indian theatres on November 22. Presented in Japanese with English subtitles,The Colors Within tells the story of Totsuko, a high school student with synesthesia, a rare ability that allows her to see people’s emotions as colors.

Drawn to the radiant hues of her classmate Kimi, Totsuko forms an unlikely bond with Kimi and Rui, a quiet music enthusiast they encounter at a secondhand bookstore. Together, the trio creates a band, practicing in a secluded church on a remote island. As their music weaves their lives together, they begin to uncover the truth about their own “colors” and deeper emotions.

Directed by Yamada, celebrated for A Silent Voice and Liz and the Blue Bird, the film is an original production by Science Saru, the studio behind Dandadan. Reiko Yoshida penned the screenplay, continuing her legacy of crafting stories for beloved titles such as K-On! and Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction. The film’s score is composed by Kensuke Ushio, renowned for his work on Chainsaw Man and Devilman Crybaby.

Having premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and won the Golden Goblet for Best Animation at the Shanghai International Film Festival, The Colors Within is already a critically celebrated gem.

