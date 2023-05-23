‘The Color Purple’ trailer: Of sisterhood and navigating life as a Black woman in America in early 1900s

May 23, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Colour Purple, which was adapted into a Tony Award-winning musical and an Oscar-nominated feature film in 1985 by Steven Spielberg, is coming back through yet-another feature film adaptation. Warner Bros. Pictures on Tuesday debuted the trailer of a new film adaptation of the film, directed by Blitz Bazawule.

Backed by Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, the all-new take on the classic is set to open in theatres in North America on December 25 and internationally on 18 January 2024.

The two-minute trailer shows how Celie, after being separated from her sister Nettie, struggles as a Black woman living in the American South of the early 1900s. Phylicia Mpasi and Fantasia Barrino play the young and adult versions of Celie, while Halle Bailey, Ciara play the young and older versions of Nettie.

The Colour Purple also stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. The film’s screenplay is written by Marcus Gardley and is based on both the novel, the musical stage play and the book of the musical stage play by Marsha Norman.

The film has cinematography by Dan Laustsen, production design by Paul Denham Austerberry, editing by Jon Poll, and music by Kris Bowers, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg are executive producing.