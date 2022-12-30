The cast of K-Drama ‘Island’ on their experience filming the fantasy-thriller

December 30, 2022 02:06 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

The lush picturesque landscape of Jeju Island with its yellow canola flowers, silver blue seas and waterfalls has been a backdrop for many K-Dramas. The island once again features as a key character in the much-awaited exorcist thriller, Island. This time it is not Jeju’s serene beauty, but the shroud of its dark past which is woven into this fantastical battle of humans versus demons.

An adaptation of a manhwa (Korean Comic) and webtoon written by Youn In Wan and Yang Kyung Il, Island is the story of three formidable individuals who take on the fight against evil to protect the island and the world from malevolent forces.

Director Bae Jong ( Welcome To Dongmakgol, Fabricated City) divulged that it was the sadness of Jeju which drew him in. ”I wanted to incorporate the island’s rich folklore and history into the story, so as to give the series a rich texture by the contrasting lightness and darkness which the characters represent”.

Starring an ensemble cast which includes Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo and Sung Joon in prominent roles, the cast and crew revealed being initially hesitant to adapting Island for screens given its fandom and expectations.

Actor Kim Nam Gil confessed to rejecting the offer to play Pan, an immortal demon hunter twice so as not to disappoint fans of the original.

Known for his critically-acclaimed and intense performances in films such as the disaster blockbuster, Pandora, crime thriller Memoir of a Murderer and dramas, Fiery Priest, and Through The Darkness, the 42-year-old actor in an exclusive video interview to The Hindu Weekend said his practice as an actor was fairly straightforward. “I think as an actor if you carry the heavy energy of your character throughout, it is bound to place a burden on the audience. I tend to pick on one or two core beliefs of the character. In the case of Pan, for instance, I focussed on him being half human and half monster and unable to articulate his emotions. I try to depict my characters as naturally as I can. For an actor it’s important to be at ease while performing rather than giving in to unnecessary theatrics”.

High-octane action sequences and heavy on computer generated imagery, Island promises to be a visual spectacle. However, for actors, filming live action against a green screen brings its own challenges. Sung Joon ( I Need Romance 3, High Society ) plays Goong Tan, Pan’s nemesis. ”I was doubtful whether I could carry this part. It made me question my abilities as an actor and if my health restrictions would allow me to carry through on the action sequences. Though Pan and Goong are similar in many aspects it is the dichotomy in their moral values, which was my point of focus. It is fascinating to work against the green screen and you end up drawing upon your own imagination,” said Sung Joon.

Lee Da Hee known for her representation of strong-willed and feisty characters in dramas such as, Search:WWW, L.U.C.A : The Beginning and The Beauty Inside, says she is drawn towards portraying multi-layered women. Playing Mi Ho, the hot-headed and calculating chaebol who is banished to the island and chased by ghosts, the actor said, “My appearance and image as an actor tend to be in line with the characters portrayed on screen and it translates well with the audience. I was desperate to take on the challenge of playing Mi Ho who is uncomplicated and very much her own person”.

From breaking worldwide viewing records to creating history at major award shows with Squid Game bagging the Golden Globe and The Emmy Awards and the recent nominations of Pachinko and Extraordinary Attorney Woo for the annual Critics Choice Awards, K Pop and K-Dramas have become S Korea’s thriving cultural exports.

Mega K Pop idol and K-Drama star Cha Eun Woo ( True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung ), who plays the exorcist priest Yohan in Island, acknowledges that the popularity of S Korean content places a huge responsibility on actors and artists alike. The actor who trained in action and took lessons in Latin and Italian to play his character, whom he describes as an unusual priest said, “We are very grateful that K-Dramas are being loved by so many around the world. There is a higher level of responsibility that comes with such changes and it leads us to create better quality and well-made pieces of work. I believe when you challenge yourself the results will speak for themselves”.

The six episode series Island premieres on December 30 on Amazon Prime Video

