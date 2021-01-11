The buzz from the Kannada film industry

‘Bhagyavantaru’ gets a re-release

The Kannada film, Bhagyawantharu (1976) starring Saroja Devi and the legendary Late Dr Rajkumar, will be re-released in the first week of February. It has been converted to CinemaScope 7.1 using the DI technology, and is said to hit over 100 theatres across Karnataka.

Muniraju, who previously distributed films such as Operation Diamond Rocket, Raja Nanna Raja, Daritappida Maga, is instrumental in re-releasing the film under his Munneswar Films banner.

The film was produced by Dwarkesh and was directed by Bhargava.

***

Video album released

“Deva Neenu”, a video album, has received rave reviews since it was released last week. Directed by GK Sivananda, the song is written and sung by Junaid Belthagady and features Sanmith Vihaan and Poojitha Gowda.

The video is produced by Dr Sunil Kumbar (DSK Cinemas) and Shailaja Prakash (SP Pictures) and can be viewed on YouTube.

Cinematography is by Bharat India and the team is now all set to record their second video.

***

Nataraj, set for his next

Nataraj, who intrigued us with his performance in Rama Rama Re, is all set for a new venture. He will be seen in the film titled Padavi poorva, which will be directed by Hariprasad Jayanna. The film is said to be a joint production of Yogaraj Cinemas and Ravi Shamanur Films.

Nataraj, plays the lead in the film, which has music by Arjun Janya.