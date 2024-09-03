ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Buckingham Murders’ trailer: Killings, conflict and Kareena Kapoor Khan

September 03, 2024

Published - September 03, 2024 04:24 pm IST

The mystery thriller, directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker and Kashyap Kapoor, releases in cinemas on September 13

The Hindu Bureau

Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Kareena Kapoor Khan leads a murky, sensitive investigation while reeling from personal loss and punching up naysayers in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders. The film, written by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker and Kashyap Kapoor, releases in cinemas on September 13. Its trailer was launched on Tuesday, September 3.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ teaser: Kareena Kapoor Khan takes charge in Hansal Mehta’s mystery thriller

In Wycombe, a town in Buckinghamshire in south-east England, the alleged murder of a Sikh Indian-origin child has set communal tensions flaring. The arrest of a Muslim teenage boy has brought the volatile, multi-ethnic neighbourhood to a boil. Jasmeet Bhamra (Kapoor), or Jass, a newly appointed detective in the county, has to sift through multiple layers of intrigue — and a quintet of suspects — to unearth the truth and restore harmony.

The Buckingham Murders played at the 67th BFI London Film Festival and the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2023. Kapoor is joined in the cast by Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen. The film marks Kapoor’s debut as a producer. It is is backed by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

Hansal Mehta wraps shooting for ‘Gandhi’ series

Hansal Mehta is known for films like Aligarh, Omerta and the series Scam 1992. His last directorial feature was the hostage drama Faraaz (2022).

