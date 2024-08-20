GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Buckingham Murders’ teaser: Kareena Kapoor Khan takes charge in Hansal Mehta’s mystery thriller

The film, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakke, will release in cinemas on September 13

Updated - August 20, 2024 03:51 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 03:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kareena Kapoor Khan in the teaser for ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a cop and a grieving mother on a quest in the teaser for The Buckingham Murders. The mystery thriller, directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakke, will release in cinemas on September 13.

In the film, Kapoor’s character, newly-appointed Buckinghamshire DI Jasmeet Bhamra, is investigative the disappearance of an Indian-origin kid. Jasmeet is reeling from loss herself, her own son having been recently murdered. Are the cases linked?

The Buckingham Murders had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in 2023. Kapoor is joined in the cast by Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen.

Kapoor was last seen in Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She is making her production debut with The Buckingham Murders. The film is backed by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

Hansal Mehta is known for films like Aligarh, Omerta and the series Scam 1992.

