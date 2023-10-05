HamberMenu
‘The Buccaneers’ trailer: An American girl gang in London

Set in the 1870s, this British comedy-drama from Apple TV+ follows a gang of thrill-seeking American girls who descend upon traditionalist, high-nosed London

October 05, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the trailer of ‘The Buccaneers’

Apple TV+ has premiered the trailer of its new British period comedy series, The Buccaneers.

Adapted from the final (and unfinished) novel of the same name by Edith Wharton, the eight-episode series is set in the 1870s, and follows a gang of thrill-seeking American girls who descend upon traditionalist, high-nosed London.

‘New money’ heiresses Nan (Kristine Froseth), Conni (Alisha Boe) Mabel (Josie Totah), Jinny (Alison Elliott) and Lizzy (Rya Kihlstedt) arrive in England to participate in the ‘London Season’, a period of elite socializing and ball-dancing and husband-hunting. The ensuing culture clash and budding romances steer the drama in this Victorian-era series.

“A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning,” reads a synopsis of the show.

The Buccaneers is adapted and created by Katherine Jakeways and directed by Susanna White. Christina Hendricks is featured in the cast along with Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broom and others.

The series will debut its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on November 8, 2023.

