‘The Buccaneers’ series review: Frothy, frivolous, feminist, fashionable and fabulous

November 10, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Edith Wharton, that astute observer of New York society, was writing The Buccaneers when she passed away in 1937 at the age of 75. Wharton had written 29 of the proposed 35 chapters. Marion Mainwaring finished the book using Wharton’s detailed outlines in 1993 and was roasted for her efforts.

The Buccaneers Season: 1 Episodes: 3 Run time: 49 to 55 minutes Creator: Katherine Jakeways Director: Susanna White Starring: Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Aubri Ibrag, Guy Remmers, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Christina Hendricks Storyline: Five rich, young women land in the UK with their mamas and chaperones to shop for husbands among the titled aristocrats, who in turn are on the lookout for rich wives to fix the leaking roofs of their castles

The Buccaneers offers content hunters the unique opportunity of taking these lovely Wharton-esque characters, and following up on what they might or might not do. It is the 1870s in New York and the grandest, most opulent society wedding is underway. After a whirlwind romance, Conchita, (Alisha Boe) the daughter of a rich industrialist, is marrying Lord Richard Marable (Josh Dylan). Conchita is in a rare state, in her underwear, with wedding gown and corset ready to wear but no groom in sight.

The dizzying opening shots show Conchita’s best friend, Nan, (Kristine Frøseth) in a bridesmaid dress of green, swirling between all the fabulously well-dressed people. Nan’s voiceover explains she never expects to be in the centre of things; not much chance of that as an accident with an earring, sees her climb down the roof much to bemusement of yet another posh gentleman, Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome).

Guy is entranced by Nan’s unaffected behaviour and her ready wit. After she drops her shoe in the wedding cake, (ugh would the guests have known they were eating cake iced by footwear?) her sister, Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), also a bridesmaid, has had enough. Even though she is the one desperate to make a good match, it always seems like Nan steals her thunder without even meaning to.

The groom arrives and after some sage advice from Nan hurries off to marry his lovely Conchita. After the wedding, Conchita goes to London to be with her stuffy in laws, the Lord (Anthony Calf) and Lady (Fenella Woolgar) Brightlingsea and their daughter Honoria (Mia Threapleton).

Conchita’s four best friends — Nan, Jinny, Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) and her sister Mabel (Josie Totah) — head off to London for the season and to provide moral support for the pregnant Conchita. Nan and Jinny’s mother, Mrs. St George (Christina Hendricks) and the governess Laura Testvalley (Simone Kirby) chaperone the girls.

After yet another contretemps between Nan and Jinny, angry words are exchanged, and Nan takes a break from the festivities travelling with Laura through Cornwall. Who should she meet coming out of the water all handsome and dripping wet, but the most eligible bachelor of the season, Theo the Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers)? Wonder why it was changed from Trevenick, unless for the added myth of King Arthur’s conception and Merlin’s mighty magic.

Back to 1870s Cornwall, which is beautiful and blue, and sparks fly between Nan and Theo; there is Guy hovering in the background with a ring in his pocket and angry letters from banks lying on his table. Lord James Seadown (Barney Fishwick) shows interest in Jinny and seems a good catch, but is he, especially since Honoria tells Mabel he is a monster. The Dowager Duchess of Tintagel (Amelia Bullmore) seems a formidable mama but takes to Nan.

The first three episodes whipped by in a cloud of cheerful chatter, colour and gloriously gorgeous clothes. There is nothing to say that the remaining five will not be as engaging. Calling The Buccaneers a Bridgerton-type show is not very fair to either show as each are their own beasties. The Buccaneers does not shy away from making comments about race and gender. Maybe this was how Cora saw the Crawleys — decent Lord Grantham, and the scary Dowager Countess, and felt about England when she first came to Downton Abbey as the rich, American wife.

The Buccaneers is presently streaming on Apple TV+ with weekly episodes dropping every Wednesday till December 13, 2023