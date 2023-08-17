HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Buccaneers’: First-look images of Apple TV+’s drama on Edith Wharton’s novel out

‘The Buccaneers’ premieres on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on November 8, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through December 13

August 17, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Buccaneers’

A still from ‘The Buccaneers’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Apple TV+ on Thursday unveiled first-look images of The Buccaneers, its upcoming eight-episode series inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winner Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name.

The Buccaneers hails from series creator Katherine Jakeways and is directed by Susanna White. “Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning…,” reads the official logline of the series.

ALSO READ
Apple TV Plus drops the trailer of parenthood drama ‘The Changeling’
ALSO READ
Coming to Apple TV+: ‘Physical’ Final season, ‘Strange Planet’, ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3, and more

The series stars Kristine Frøseth, as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable. Christina Hendricks stars in the series as Mrs St. George, alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

Jakeways and White also serve as executive producers alongside Beth Willis. The Buccaneers is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment. The series premieres on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on November 8, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through December 13.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.