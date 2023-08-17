‘The Buccaneers’: First-look images of Apple TV+’s drama on Edith Wharton’s novel out

August 17, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Apple TV+ on Thursday unveiled first-look images of The Buccaneers, its upcoming eight-episode series inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winner Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name.

The Buccaneers hails from series creator Katherine Jakeways and is directed by Susanna White. “Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning…,” reads the official logline of the series.

If you prefer your corsets loosened, this show is for you.



The Buccaneers premieres November 8. pic.twitter.com/SOup6xnWLF — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 16, 2023

The series stars Kristine Frøseth, as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable. Christina Hendricks stars in the series as Mrs St. George, alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

Jakeways and White also serve as executive producers alongside Beth Willis. The Buccaneers is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment. The series premieres on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on November 8, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through December 13.