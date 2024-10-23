ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Brutalist’ trailer: Adrien Brody starts afresh in Brady Corbet’s post-war epic

Published - October 23, 2024 12:03 pm IST

The film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival 2024, earned Corbet the festival’s Best Director award

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Brutalist’ | Photo Credit: A24

Adrien Brody stars as László Tóth, a Jewish architect rebuilding his life after World War II, in the newly released trailer for The Brutalist. Directed by Brady Corbet, the historical drama explores themes of identity, resilience, and transformation through the lens of post-war architecture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brady Corbet’s ‘The Brutalist’ picked up by A24

Joining Brody is Felicity Jones as Erzsébet, Tóth’s wife, as the couple immigrates to the United States in search of a fresh start. Their journey takes a turn when Tóth encounters a wealthy and mysterious client, played by Guy Pearce, who becomes pivotal to the architect’s career.

The film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, earned Corbet the festival’s Best Director award. Reflecting on the inspiration behind the film, Corbet explained that the brutalist architectural movement symbolizes a deeper post-war mentality. “Brutalist architecture is representative of something that people do not understand and that they want torn down and ripped away,” he said. “The film is about how post-war psychology shaped post-war architecture.”

‘Blitz’ trailer: Saoirse Ronan stars in Steve McQueen’s WWII drama for Apple

A24 will release The Brutalist in theaters on December 20, marking Corbet’s return after Vox Lux. The ensemble cast also includes Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, and Alessandro Nivola, among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US