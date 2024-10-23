‘The Brutalist’ trailer: Adrien Brody starts afresh in Brady Corbet’s post-war epic

Adrien Brody stars as László Tóth, a Jewish architect rebuilding his life after World War II, in the newly released trailer for The Brutalist. Directed by Brady Corbet, the historical drama explores themes of identity, resilience, and transformation through the lens of post-war architecture.

Joining Brody is Felicity Jones as Erzsébet, Tóth’s wife, as the couple immigrates to the United States in search of a fresh start. Their journey takes a turn when Tóth encounters a wealthy and mysterious client, played by Guy Pearce, who becomes pivotal to the architect’s career.

The film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, earned Corbet the festival’s Best Director award. Reflecting on the inspiration behind the film, Corbet explained that the brutalist architectural movement symbolizes a deeper post-war mentality. “Brutalist architecture is representative of something that people do not understand and that they want torn down and ripped away,” he said. “The film is about how post-war psychology shaped post-war architecture.”

A24 will release The Brutalist in theaters on December 20, marking Corbet’s return after Vox Lux. The ensemble cast also includes Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, and Alessandro Nivola, among others.