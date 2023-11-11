ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Brothers Sun’ teaser: Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien fight assassins in action dramedy

November 11, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

Set between Taiwan and LA, the dark comedy series centred on a family of criminals will premiere on Netflix in January next year

The Hindu Bureau

Michelle Yeoh in ‘The Brothers Sun’

Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh is a mother protecting her family from vengeful assassins in the first-look teaser of The Brothers Sun. The dark action comedy series, created by Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story) and Byron Wu, will premiere on Netflix in January, 2024.

The 54-second teaser introduces Yeoh’s character, Eileen, with the words, “Mama knows best”. The wife of a fearsome Taiwanese gangster (played by Johnny Kou), Eileen fled her criminal past to build a new life in Los Angeles.

“When an attempt is made on her husband’s life years later, however, Eileen knows she’s in danger again, too. Her older son, Charles (Justin Chien), who’s followed in his father’s footsteps, joins her in California to protect her and his younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s grown up blissfully ignorant about his family’s shocking business,” reads the show’s synopsis.

The Brothers Sun also features Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, Madison Hu, Alice Hewkin and others. The series was shot in Taipei City in Taiwan and LA, California in the US. It will release on Netflix on January 4 next year.

