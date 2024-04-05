‘The Bride’ first look out; Christian Bale becomes Frankenstein’s Monster in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s film

April 05, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

The first-look images from Maggie Gyllenhaal’s sophomore feature, The Bridge, are here and one of the images shows actor Christian Bale transformed into Frankenstein’s monster. The images also feature actor Jessie Buckley as the titular bride of Frankenstein.

The first look images were shared by Gyllenhaal on Instagram.

Set in 1930s Chicago, the upcoming film puts a spin on the iconic Frankenstein lore. Buckley's murdered young woman is revived, but her new life surprises her creators as she lusts for romance and ignites a radical social movement.

Starring opposite Bale and Buckley are Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening. The film's crew includes Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher

Set to release in theatres in October 2025, The Bride is Gyllenhaal's second directorial. Her first was The Lost Daughter , which came out in 2021.

Notably, Gyllenhaal's The Bride isn't the only Frankenstein movie on the way. Guillermo del Toro is currently filming his own Frankenstein, starring Euphoria and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi as the iconic monster.