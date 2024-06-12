GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'The Boys' to conclude with Season 5

The Boys received an early renewal for season five last month, with Season 4 around the corner

Published - June 12, 2024 12:08 pm IST

PTI
A still from 'The Boys' Season 4

A still from ‘The Boys’ Season 4

Ahead of the premiere of The Boys season four, series creator Eric Kripke has announced that the Prime Video superhero show will end with its fifth season.

Kripke, who also serves as the showrunner on the popular series, made the announcement in an X post last night.

The Boys received an early renewal for season five last month .In a recent interview, Kripke had said he wouldn’t speculate on how many seasons The Boys would run for, but said he had “an ending in mind”.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is regarded as a series which has redefined the superhero genre with extreme violence and nudity.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti.

Authors Ennis and Robertson serve as executive producers, along with Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers on The Boys.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

English cinema / World cinema / television

