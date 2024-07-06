GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Boys’ star Jennifer Esposito on mortgaging house to make her directorial debut ‘Fresh Kills’

The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, is a Staten Island-set murder drama in which she plays a family matriarch with Emily Bader, Odessa A'zion, Nick Cirillo, and Annabella Sciorra

Updated - July 06, 2024 03:30 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 03:29 pm IST

ANI
Jennifer Esposito celebrates the Times Square billboard for ‘Fresh Kills’

Jennifer Esposito celebrates the Times Square billboard for ‘Fresh Kills’ | Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes

Actor Jennifer Esposito, who is known for playing CIA Deputy Director Susan Raynor in the Amazon series 'The Boys', opened up on the challenges of making her directorial debut 'Fresh Kills', reported People.

The writer, director and star of 'Fresh Kills' appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark, where 'The Boys' actor revealed she "produced it and paid for most of" the film herself.

"I mortgaged my home," she said.

Of Monsters and Supermen: Tracing the roots of TV’s most diabolical villains

The 'Blue Bloods' actor's feature directorial debut, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, is a Staten Island-set murder drama in which she plays a family matriarch with Emily Bader, Odessa A'zion, Nick Cirillo, and Annabella Sciorra.

Esposito shared that 'Fresh Kills' "is the first film in the mafia genre where we're seeing the point of view from the women." Born in Brooklyn but raised in Staten Island, the filmmaker said she was inspired by seeing "young women really violently angry" whose families were involved in criminal activity.

"I realized, it's really more about choice," she continued. "I kept going back to [the script] when I would hit roadblocks in either my career or my life and think, 'That's where that rage came from.' It's about the boxes we're put in and they didn't have a choice."

‘The Boys’ Season 4 premiere review: Superhero abuse and election blues

Esposito admitted that she "definitely went a little insane.""No one wanted to make it. I couldn't even get people to read it. And then when [they] did read it, it was like, 'We'll give you $5 million if you cast it with a big-name man. Because females don't sell movies.' "

She suggested financing the film to her husband, Jesper Vesterstrom, in 2020. "I went to my nice husband and was like, 'Hey, I got an idea. What do you think about mortgaging the house?' I do believe if you don't bet on yourself, who is going to bet on you?"

