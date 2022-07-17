'The Boys' spin-off show titled 'Gen V'

Third season of ‘The Boys’ premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 3

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming The Boys spin-off series has been titled Gen V.

The young adult series is described as a "part college show, part Hunger Games" project with all the "heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys", the Amazon streaming service said in a statement.

The R-rated series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities, according to the official logline.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners on the project which was announced in September 2020.

Gen V will feature an ensemble cast of Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios will be producing the project in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Eric Kripke, the creator of The Boys, will serve as an executive producer along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr.

The Boys became popular for its different take on superheroes, who are popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods, but abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The show's third season premiered on Prime Video on June 3.