‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen V’ renewed for a second season at Prime Video

October 20, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Prime Video has ordered a sophomore season for its latest hit series, Gen V, a spin-off of the global sensation The Boys. The first season of the series premiered its eight-episode run on September 29 and is set to end with a season finale on November 3.

“Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony. From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V. These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season — the sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show,” said Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke.

“Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally,” reads the plot description.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?” it adds

The cast of the show includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Gen V also features guest stars, Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, with Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles from The Boys.

Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís.

Gen V is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT