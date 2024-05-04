‘The Boys’ Season 4 trailer: Supes turn from beloved celebrities to wrathful gods

May 04, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

The trailer of the much-awaited season four of The Boys was revealed as a surprise at the inaugural CCXP México which was attended by cast members Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit.

An official synopsis from the makers said, “In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The series is based on The New York Times’ best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

The Boys will premiere its fourth season on June 13, 2024, with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the season finale on Thursday, July 18. The eight-episode season will stream in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Prime Video.

