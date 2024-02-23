ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Boys’ Season 4 to premiere on Prime Video on this date

February 23, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

The diabolical drama will return with three mind-blowing episodes on June 13, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘The Boys’ Season 4 | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video today announced that the fourth season of the Emmy-winning global hit drama series The Boys will premiere on the platform on June 13, 2024.

The diabolical drama will return with three mind-blowing episodes on June 13, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18.

In celebration of Homelander’s birthday, Prime Video also revealed new artwork from the highly anticipated fourth season.

The series, which first premiered in 2019, reimagines a world in which superheroes abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, a group of vigilantes called The Boys continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about Vought — the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets — and The Seven, an elite team of superheroes.

“In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late,” reads the plot description provided by the streamer.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. The upcoming season will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

