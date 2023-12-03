‘The Boys’ Season 4 teaser trailer: Homelander takes on Starlight, as new allies and foes emerge

December 03, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

Prime Video has unveiled the first-look teaser trailer of the much-anticipated fourth season of its hit superhero drama series The Boys. The video was unveiled at CCXP, the largest comic convention in the world, on Saturday.

The series, which first premiered in 2019, reimagines a world in which superheroes abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, a group of vigilantes called The Boys continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about Vought — the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets — and The Seven, an elite team of superheroes.

The teaser trailer shows Homelander, as his trial for killing an innocent protester reaches a pinnacle, consolidating his power to take on Team Starlight with all his might. Meanwhile, Homelander’s son Ryan’s turn to the dark turns darker and we also get a glimpse of new superheroes, Sister Sage and Firecracker. Victoria Neuman, on the other hand, is closer than ever to the Oval office.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. New entrants in the season are Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

The Boys Season 4 premieres on Prime Video in 2024

