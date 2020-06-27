‘The Boys’ are back in town: season two kicks off September 4

27 June 2020 13:06 IST

Gritty superhero satire ‘The Boys’ returns to Amazon Prime Video for a second season that promises to be even wilder than the first, with the addition of a new Supe

If you were one of the thousands of The Boys fans who tuned into livestream event ‘The Boys F**kin’ Reunited’ you would already know that the superhero satire series is coming back for a second season soon — but now we have a date for your calendar: September 4.

The virtual event which featured the cast and the show’s creator and writer Eric Kripke, as well as panel moderator and season two guest star Patton Oswalt, looked back on season one and also dropped hints for the upcoming season.

So where did we leave season one? The elevated madness of season two sees The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Plus, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven.

A still from ‘The Boys’ season 2 | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The rise of Stormfront?

Most notably, as power-hungry Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. According to the comics upon which the series is based, Stormfront was raised as a supporter of Hitler and the Third Reich, and was one of the first people to successfully be administered Compound V, a substance created by Jonah Vogelbaum, a Jewish scientist, and was originally intended to create super soldiers for the Third Reich.

Cash had also made an appearance in the virtual event, stating “when Stormfront first meets Homelander, there are fireworks [with] a lot of tension and combativeness between them. Stormfront also ends up earning his respect through the season.” Starr commends the introduction of Stormfront, who is a “multi-layered force of nature” who “really throws the cat amongst the pigeons.”

To round off the action, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought — an American multi-billion dollar conglomerative led by Stan Edgar — seeks to capitalise on the nation’s growing paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, P J Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

Based on the cult-popular comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (of Supernatural fame), who also serves as executive producer.

The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available internationally on Amazon Prime Video from September 4.