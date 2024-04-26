‘The Boy & the Heron’ gets an official release date in India

April 26, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

After months of eager anticipation, Indian fans of Hayao Miyazaki’s acclaimed anime masterpiece, The Boy & the Heron, can finally mark their calendars. The much-awaited release date for the film in India has been confirmed. According to listings on the official websites of BookMyShow and PVR Cinemas, the film is set to hit Indian theaters on May 10, 2024.

Warner Bros. India, the distributor for the film, had previously announced its plans to release The Boy & the Heron in the country. However, until now, the exact date had remained a mystery. This announcement brings a wave of excitement among Indian otakus who have been eagerly awaiting the chance to experience Miyazaki’s cinematic magic on the big screen.

The Boy & the Heron, also known as How Do You Live, made waves upon its release in Japan, nearly a year ago on July 14, 2023. It marked several milestones, including being the first Studio Ghibli film to receive a simultaneous IMAX release and the first animated film, as well as Japanese film, to open the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. The film went on to win Miyazaki his second Oscar for Best Animated Feature film at the 96th Academy Awards in March.

The film, set against the backdrop of World War II, follows the journey of Mahito Maki, a young boy grappling with loss and navigating complex family dynamics. Guided by a mysterious gray heron, Mahito embarks on a transformative adventure that leads him to discover a new world within himself.

With renowned composer Joe Hisashi providing the musical score and Kenshi Yonezu lending his voice to the theme song Chikyuugi, The Boy & the Heron, looks to bring familiar Ghibli nostalgia back to the big screen.

While the release date for Netflix streaming outside of the United States and Japan is yet to be confirmed, the expansion of the streaming giant’s deal with Studio Ghibli ensures that fans worldwide will soon have access to an extensive collection of the studio’s timeless classics.

