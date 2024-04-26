GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘The Boy & the Heron’ gets an official release date in India

Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning anime, ‘The Boy and the Heron’ hits India theatres in May 10, 2024.

April 26, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’

A still from Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’

After months of eager anticipation, Indian fans of Hayao Miyazaki’s acclaimed anime masterpiece, The Boy & the Heron, can finally mark their calendars. The much-awaited release date for the film in India has been confirmed. According to listings on the official websites of BookMyShow and PVR Cinemas, the film is set to hit Indian theaters on May 10, 2024.

Warner Bros. India, the distributor for the film, had previously announced its plans to release The Boy & the Heron in the country. However, until now, the exact date had remained a mystery. This announcement brings a wave of excitement among Indian otakus who have been eagerly awaiting the chance to experience Miyazaki’s cinematic magic on the big screen.

The Boy & the Heron, also known as How Do You Live, made waves upon its release in Japan, nearly a year ago on July 14, 2023. It marked several milestones, including being the first Studio Ghibli film to receive a simultaneous IMAX release and the first animated film, as well as Japanese film, to open the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. The film went on to win Miyazaki his second Oscar for Best Animated Feature film at the 96th Academy Awards in March.

Japanese cinema shines at Oscars 2024 with historic ‘The Boy and the Heron’ and ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ wins

The film, set against the backdrop of World War II, follows the journey of Mahito Maki, a young boy grappling with loss and navigating complex family dynamics. Guided by a mysterious gray heron, Mahito embarks on a transformative adventure that leads him to discover a new world within himself.

With renowned composer Joe Hisashi providing the musical score and Kenshi Yonezu lending his voice to the theme song Chikyuugi, The Boy & the Heron, looks to bring familiar Ghibli nostalgia back to the big screen.

Delhi’s WaConne AniFest 2.0 unveils anime VTubing avatars voiced by Indian voice actors

While the release date for Netflix streaming outside of the United States and Japan is yet to be confirmed, the expansion of the streaming giant’s deal with Studio Ghibli ensures that fans worldwide will soon have access to an extensive collection of the studio’s timeless classics.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.