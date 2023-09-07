ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Boy and the Heron’ trailer: Hayao Miyazaki’s swansong could be his greatest fantasy epic yet

September 07, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

The animated film is set to open the Toronto International Film Festival, after already grossing $52.5 million to date in Japan eight weeks after it released

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Boy and the Heron’ 

Studio Ghibli has released the trailer of Hayao Miyazaki’s fantasy epic The Boy and the Heron, touted to be the legendary filmmaker’s final film. It is his first release since The Wind Rises in 2013.

The film is set to open the Toronto International Film Festival, after already grossing $52.5 million to date in Japan eight weeks after it released, according to Variety.

The film, that is reportedly about a boy named Mahito whose mother is killed in the WWII fire bombings of Tokyo, was released without any trailer or marketing promotions in Japan as a way to make seeing the film more of a discovery, Miyazaki said.

The official synopsis for The Boy and the Heron reads: “A young boy names Mahito longing for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.”

The Japanese voice cast includes Soma Santoki as Mahito and Masaki Suda as the the Grey Heron, in addition to Takuya Kimura, Aimyon, Kô Shibasaki, Yoshino Kimura, Shôhei Hino and Jun Kunimura. A dubbed English version will follow.

Considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Hayao Miyazaki is the genius behind internationally-acclaimed titles such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many others.

