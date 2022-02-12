‘The Book of Boba Fett’ review: Wears its space western identity with flair

The series is greatly helped by an imposing performance by Temuera Morrison, who has created an effective man behind the mask

Boba Fett had a rather small role in the original Star Wars trilogy; he was the bounty hunter who handed the frozen-in-carbonite Han Solo to vile Jabba the Hutt. He met his supposed end in the sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi. However, instead of suffering unimaginable pain for 1000 years as the many-tentacled sarlacc slowly digested him, Boba escaped thanks to his beskar armour. Now five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, Boba is seeking to take control of Jabba’s territories.

A spin off from The Mandalorian, (Boba appears in Season 2) The Book of Boba Fett is a fun excursion into the various acts of derring-do in the galaxy far, far away. Apart from the Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), others who reprise their roles include Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Amy Sedaris as the mechanic Peli Motto, Timothy Olyphant as marshal of Mos Pelgo, now called Freetown, Cobb Vanth, Rosario Dawson as Jedi master, Ahsoka Tano and a de-aged Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

And there is also Grogu cooing and looking to gobble up levitating frogs instead of concentrating on his master’s instruction on the Jedi way and the Force. Luke does not seem that good a Jedi master forcing Grogu to make terrible choices. He is a rather grumpy teacher; nothing like the all-conquering Jedi who rescued Grogu from evil Moff Gideon in the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Maybe that is why Ben Solo decided to go over to the Dark Side— Uncle Luke was no fun at all.

The Book of Boba Fett Season: 1

Episodes: 7

Run time: 38 to 59 minutes

Creator: Jon Favreau

Starring: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, David Pasquesi, Jennifer Beals, Carey Jones, Sophie Thatcher, Jordan Bolger, Danny Trejo Amy Sedaris Timothy Olyphant Rosario Dawson Corey Burton Mark Hamill

Storyline: Boba Fett and Fennec Shand fight the Syndicate to establish control over Jabba the Hutt’s territories

The Book of Boba Fett is greatly helped by an imposing performance by Temuera Morrison. He has created an effective man behind the mask, filling in some of the blanks of what made Boba Fett the man he turned out to be. That “simmering violence” Morrison was aiming for in his portrayal of Fett is super effective.

The show wears its space western identity with flair. Robert Rodriguez, who has directed three episodes, brings in a jingly jangly vibe to the proceedings. Strangers keep walking into bars and in the syndicate’s enforcer, Cad Bane (voiced by Corey Burton), there are traces of Lee Van Cleef’s Colonel Douglas Mortimer from For a Few Dollars More. Incidentally, George Lucas originally conceived of Boba as the man with no name, after thankfully giving up on the idea of Boba and Darth Vader being brothers.

There are so many call backs to the original trilogy from the rancor and Gamorrean guards to the blue elephant-like creature playing at the cantina. Incidentally Jennifer Beals makes for comely proprietor of the cantina—what a feeling indeed. Mention of spice wars brings to mind Dune, but then Frank Herbert’s science fiction epic has generously lent to every space odyssey that followed.

Jabba’s cousins, The Twins are naturally very different from Luke and Leia, but that little fan the girl carried was so sweet. There is a wookie too, a bounty hunter and former gladiator no less, sporting involved hair and limited speech called Krrsantan (Carey Jones). The major domo of the mayor of Mos Espa played by David Pasquesi has all the fun lines.

The cyborgs led by Drash (Sophie Thatcher) working for Boba seemed slightly unnecessary. There are some nice touches such as Djarin checking in his many weapons on his flight to Tatooine, and Danny Trejo as the rancor trainer telling Fett, “Rancors are emotionally complex creatures.”

The train-raid is electrifying and reminded one of Jai, Veeru and Thakur in that other western. And there is Tatooine, a “garden of many bounties” in the words of Peli Moto with a mention of oceans in the desert planet’s distant past. And if none of this floats your boat, there is always Grogu…

The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar