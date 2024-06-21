ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Bikeriders’ movie review: Hit the road with Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy 

Published - June 21, 2024 05:38 pm IST

Based on an iconic photographic book, this Jeff Nichols’ paean to Ben and the art of motorcycle maintenance, is a many-headed love story and a gritty, nostalgic look at the motorcycle sub-culture in America with a touch of homoerotic sub-text

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Mini Anthikad Chhibber

A still from ‘The Bikeriders’ 

There is something about motorcycles that calls to our primeval roots. That thrum of the engine, the leathers worn soft with use, the flash of chrome and the roar of exhaust, all start this answering beat in the darkest, deepest spaces of our souls. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bikeriders 
Director: Jeff Nichols 
Starring: Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Norman Reedus 
Story line: The story of a bikers’ club which graduated from being a hangout for gearheads to drugs and crime 
Runtime: 116 minutes 

And then there is the whole nostalgia thing going on, with the movies, the black-and-white photographs, the curling cigarette smoke, and the sullen stare all bringing to mind rebels without a pause. From Marlon Brando’s The Wild One to Easy Rider, the motorcycle has been fetishised in Hollywood. In Hindi cinema too, a motorcycle is often used for the hero’s introduction scene. Remember Amitabh Bachchan on the Yamaha in Muqaddar ka Sikandar, or Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherjee burning up the tires and screen in Ghulam

Austin Butler set to star in Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of ‘Caught Stealing’

While the movies glamourise all kinds of motor vehicles, there is a knowingness to Jeff Nichols The Bikeriders. Starting with Kathy (Jodie Comer) saying Johnny (Tom Hardy) created the Vandals, a motorcycle club in Chicago, after watching Marlon Brando’s Johnny reply to Mildred’s “what are you rebelling against” with “What you got?” in The Wild One.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on photographer/documentarian Danny Lyon’s eponymous book, The Bikeriders tells of how the Vandals started off as a club of misfits who liked to ride in the ‘60s in America, and as it grew bigger, moved away from Johnny’s ideals to become a criminal enterprise.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A still from ‘The Bikeriders’

The movie is told from Kathy’s perspective in a series of interviews to Lyon (Mike Faist). She went from outsider to biker babe and out again as the Vandals morphed into an unrecognisable beast. Apart from being the story of the Vandals, The Bikeriders is also the story of America from the Flower Power of the ‘60s, to the disillusion of the ‘70s. As the traumatised soldiers returned from Vietnam, pot gave way to the harder stuff, just as knives and fists were replaced by guns. 

Mahershala Ali and Tom Hardy to star in crime thriller ‘77 Blackout’ from Cary Joji Fukunaga

Kathy’s entry into the Vandals, is with her first sight of the beautiful Benny (Austin Butler) and the two are married five weeks later. After a point, when Kathy wants to give up living on the road, Benny must choose between the motorcycle, Kathy and Johnny. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from ‘The Bikeriders’

The homoerotic sub-text is very much there, in the almost-kiss between Johnny and Benny, and Kathy’s acknowledgement of both her and Johnny loving Benny. Nicols’ gritty, grungy approach makes for a fascinating study of the lives and times of a sub-culture. Some of Lyons breathtakingly beautiful original photographs are used with the end-credits and one can see Nichols has recreated the photographs in some of his frames.  

Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Ralph Fiennes board cast of ‘28 Years Later’

Butler is luminescent, while Hardy plays against type as the elder statesman and Comer with the wings at the corner of her eyes, makes for a lovely chronicler. The Bikeriders is a wonderful trip down memory lane (where you can tell yourself you could have been a contender). Now all that comes to mind when you think of the two-wheeled tempters is food delivery, which while not being as romantic as Brando or Jack Nicholson, still gets you piping hot samosa in the rain!

 The Bikeriders is currently running in theatres 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US