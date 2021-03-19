Movies

‘The Big Bull’ trailer: Abhishek Bachchan in top-notch form

Abhishek Bachchan in ‘The Big Bull’ trailer  

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is out.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who is infamous for his role in the 1992 Indian securities scam. The Big Bull is set in 1987 and Abhishek Bachchan plays a character named Hemant Shah, who plans to become India’s first billionaire.

The film stars Ileana D’Cruz as a journalist, and others like Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah and Lekha Prajapati in the film. The Big Bull was set to release in October 2020, but was delayed owing to the pandemic.

Naturally, the trailer has invited comparisons to the hit show, Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, that starred Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

The Big Bull will stream April 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

