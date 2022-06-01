The best of KK: From ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ to ‘Tuhi Meri Shab Hai’

Looking back at some of the finest songs sung by KK, who died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, aged 53

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as ‘KK’ during his performance, at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 31, 2022

One of the finest voices of our time fell silent last night.

KK was an exceptional singer, with a voice that was more of a throwback to the melodious era of film music than the digital era of cover versions. He was fortunate that he was active at a time when Bollywood and regional cinema still came up with melodies.

The Hindu rewinds some of his best songs:

Aankhon Mein Teri... (Om Shanti Om)

If we were to pick Bollyood’s best songs of the new millennium, this gorgeous melody from the 2007 film would surely make the list. The song demanded a voice that dipped romance in every note, and KK provided that.

Deepika Padukone’s fresh-faced innocence on her debut, and Shah Rukh Khan’s expressions gave the song, composed by the gifted duo of Vishal-Shekhar, the visuals it deserved.

Tadap Tadap Ke... (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

The song that made the world at large take note of KK. He scaled the not-so-easy notes with effortless ease. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s second film was one of the better-made romances of the Bollywood at the time. The jaw-dropping beauty of Aishwarya Rai — you could see it in the close-up shots of this song — helped. As did a superb score composed by Ismail Darbar.

Tu Aashiqui Hai... (Jhankaar Beats)

Vishal-Shekhar reserved some of their best songs for KK, like this lovely melody from a film that was a tribute to the genius of R.D. Burman.

Zindagi Do Pal Ki.... (Kites)

Rajesh Roshan, a veteran composer of melodies, showed he could provide music that would appeal to the new generation. He could not have hoped for a better voice than KK’s for this song.

Tuhi Meri Shab Hai... (Gangster)

The song, composed by Pritam, went on to become one of KK’s biggest hits. And he is in top form here.

Strawberry Kanne... (Minsara Kanavu)

Rajiv Menon’s directorial debut boasted some expectedly stunning visuals and equally stunning music. Vennilave Vennilave... and Thanga Thamarai... may have been the most melodious songs in A.R. Rahman’s brilliant album, but this song too is a lovely composition.