The best new Christmas movies of 2021: ‘Single All The Way,’ ‘Love Hard’ and more

From romances and heart-warming family dramas to thrillers and laugh-out-loud comedies, here are some new releases that celebrate the Christmas holiday spirit

We are sure your Christmas holidays involve decking up the halls with fairy lights, shooting down glasses of eggnog (or whatever floats your boat), and dressing up everything in whites and reds. But does your ritual also include binge-watching the latest Christmas films, that celebrate sugar, spice and everything nice? From romances and heart-warming family dramas to thrillers and laugh-out-loud comedies, here are some new releases that celebrate the holiday fever in thrillingly — and sometimes extra — cheerful spirit.

Single All the Way

After the success of Happiest Season in 2020, now we have another queer, inclusive Christmas rom-com to root for. Michael Urie plays Peter, who is heartbroken after finding out that his boyfriend is cheating on him, and wants to stop his family from hounding him about a partner.

In a desperate attempt to portray himself in a different light during Christmas, he asks his best friend Nick to pretend to be his boyfriend. But before they can announce their fake relationship, Peter gets set up on a blind date with James. Who will Peter end up with finally?

A Castle for Christmas

Sophie, played by Brooke Shields, is a celebrated writer going through a rough patch in life, and decides that all she needs is a getaway from reality, quite like all of us! Now, throw in a charming yet crabby Duke and a magnificent Scottish castle to this equation; a feel-good escape for everyone is in the pipeline.

A Boy Called Christmas

This Christmas tale take us on a beguiling ride to enchanted lands where we accompany a strong-willed young boy, Nikolas, and his equally stubborn comrades — a reindeer and a pet mouse — on their search for Nikolas’s father, who has disappeared to discover Elfhelm, the village of the elves. Will Nikolas find his father, and in the process, face his destiny too?

Love Hard

Nina Dobrev plays the role of Natalie Bauer, a dating column writer, who finally thinks she has found ‘The One’ on a dating app. Alas, love-struck Natalie travels all the way to her online crush’s hometown for Christmas… and finds out she’s been catfished by Josh, who has used another man’s pictures.

Several heated debates later, the unlikely duo strike up a deal that benefits each other, but who knows how things will end up? It’s that time of the year after all…

Father Christmas is Back

Four sisters come together to celebrate a ‘perfect’ Christmas holiday, or at least that’s what they wish for. It is everything but perfect as the four get into a throng of spats, long-buried secrets come spilling, and to top it off, their runaway father makes a surprise visit after years. Philippe Martinez and Mick Davis serve up a quintessential recipe for a Christmas catastrophe waiting to happen!

Silent Night

What is Christmas without some occasional spooky thrills as well? Camille Griffin’s Silent Night will keep your heart pounding against your chest in anticipation, as a merry and lavish Christmas dinner with close friends and family, turns into a horror fest as an apocalypse approaches. Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode lead the cast in this delicious British black comedy.

A Jenkins Family Christmas

With the death of a dear family member still fresh in their hearts, the Jenkins family has to muster every bit of their collective Christmas spirit to carry on with festivities. But the jolly season soon becomes a train wreck with the appearance of a half-sister whose existence the family is unaware of, as confusion and hilarity ensues.

David and the Elves

Discover the mystical world of elves and start believing in the power of magic, as you watch David travel around with Albert the Elf on their quest to look for David’s grandparents. In this Polish comedy, Albert has escaped from the North Pole to explore the world of humans, and David is a young boy who is perpetually downcast, as his parents are too preoccupied to celebrate Christmas as a family. Both their paths cross; but what they did not expect was to find comfort and love in each other.

Home Sweet Home Alone

The Home Alone franchise continues nine years after its last movie in 2012; Home Alone: The Holiday Heist. A married couple try to break into a house to find their family heirloom, but instead end up being victims to Max Mercer’s (Archie Yates) pranks, who in turn suspects them of being child kidnappers.

The comedy by Dan Mazer, though not a patch on the earlier movies in the legendary children’s series, will make you reminisce fond memories of watching multiple Home Alone movies on Christmas Eve during your childhood for sure!

8-Bit Christmas

Is it really Christmas without getting any of those colorfully-wrapped presents? But how far are you willing to go to get the present that you really, really want? Lend your ears to Jake, played by Neil Patrick Harris, as he recounts to his young daughter, the epic story of how he got his hands on a Nintendo Entertainment System in the 1980s.