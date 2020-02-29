The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March 2020

Streaming Netflix has several new additions to its line-up this March, as well as the inclusion of some old favourites.

Rom-coms like Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past and He’s Just Not That Into You will be available to watch, along with classics such as The Shawshank Redemption and Goodfellas.

However, it is the new Originals that occupy pride of place in the collection, beginning with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company bringing us Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution. Directed by James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham, the documentary looks to change the way we perceive disability rights, and brings into focus a summer camp which started a movement transforming the lives of teens with disabilities. Crip Camp premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to rave reviews.

Lost Girls is another anticipated Sundance offering, which traces the journey of a mother in search of her missing daughter, who ends up discovering a common thread of murders. Starring Amy Ryan, Gabriel Byrne and Thomasin Mckenzie, it is based upon the book of the same name by Robert Kolker.

Fans of Elite and Ozark can rejoice too, as the shows return for their third seasons. Elite is the story of three working-class teenagers who clash with wealthy students at an exclusive Spanish private school, and several mishaps later, a death clouds over the confrontation. Meanwhile, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are back in Ozark, trying to balance a life with their family after getting embroiled in dealings with a Mexican drug cartel, after setting up a laundering operation.

Finally, fans in India will be most excited for the premiere of Guilty, starring Kiara Advani. Guilty follows the life of wild college youngster Nanki (played by Kiara) who is a musician, and enjoys a millennial lifestyle with her tribe of buddies in the band, and her boyfriend VJ. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, after a wild, raucous party and concert, VJ is accused of rape by another girl Tanu Kumar. Will Nanki trust her boyfriend and stick up for him? As the news goes viral, the case becomes a sensation, and loyalties and friendships are tested, as the movie explores themes of sexual consent, victim-blaming, emotional and mental well-being, and who is truly ‘guilty’.

Here is the complete list of new Netflix titles releasing in March 2020:

Avail 01/03/2020

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2

Driveway dance parties, birthday treasure hunts — and going to the doctor to fix a flat tire. Whatever life brings, Cory’s gassed up and ready to go!

Avail 02/03/2020

Outlander: Season 5

As the American Revolution looms, Jamie finds his loyalties divided, Claire brings modern medicine to Fraser’s Ridge, and Brianna faces a big choice.

Avail 03/03/2020

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

Taylor talks about working on yourself, realistic relationship goals, and why your twenties are not actually “the best years of your life.”

Avail 05/03/2020

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

From surprising stage performances to spraying colors with friends, join baby Bheem for all his Holi hijinks during the special spring festival.

Castlevania: Season 3

Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector.

Avail 06/03/2020

Paradise PD: Part 2

As the diabolical Kingpin tightens his grip on Paradise, the squad contends with bitter feuds, dirty schemes, kinky fetishes and a nuclear threat.

The Protector: Season 3

As chaos descends on Istanbul, Hakan faces a formidable Immortal who seeks to possess the key to destroying the city.

I am Jonas

A turbulent past haunts Jonas, who recalls his teenage love affair with the impulsive, twisted and yet irresistible Nathan.

Guilty

When a college heartthrob is accused of rape by a less popular student, his girlfriend navigates various versions of the story in search of the truth.

Spenser Confidential

Just out of prison and investigating a twisted murder, Spenser is sucked back into Boston’s underbelly. Based on the popular books; Mark Wahlberg stars.

El silencio de la ciudad blanca

A detective inspector is pushed to the edge while he hunts the ritualistic murderer that has been terrorizing a city in Spain’s Basque Country for two decades.

Ugly Delicious: Season 2

The second season of the hit series continues to challenge both our taste buds and our minds as Chef Chang travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences.

Avail 08/03/2020

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

Sitara: Let Girls Dream is an animated short film that follows the story of Pari, a 14-year-old girl with dreams of becoming a pilot, while growing up in a society that doesn’t allow her to dream.

Avail 10/03/2020

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

A new stand-up special from comedian Marc Maron.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

You drive the action in this interactive adventure, helping Carmen save Ivy and Zack when V.I.L.E. captures them during a heist in Shanghai.

Avail 11/03/2020

On My Block: Season 3

On My Block is a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.

The Circle Brazil

Be yourself, or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

Dirty Money: Season 2

Dirty Money provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business.

Avail 12/03/2020

Hospital Playlist

Five doctors, whose friendship goes back to their days in med school, band together at one hospital as colleagues in the VIP wing.

Avail 13/03/2020

Elite: Season 3

When another classmate is killed, a new investigation ensues. The students look toward their future, while the consequences of the past haunt them.

Women of the Night

Haunted by a shadowy past, the wife of a rising star in Amsterdam’s mayoral office finds herself drawn into the city’s underworld of sex and drugs.

Kingdom: Season 2

The zombie period drama set in Korea’s Joseon era returns for Season 2.

The Valhalla Murders

An ambitious Icelandic detective teams up with a cop from Norway to investigate a series of murders that may be connected to a heinous trauma.

Bloodride

A Norwegian anthology series that blends horror with dark Scandinavian humor, setting each distinct story in its own realistic yet weird universe.

100 Humans

One hundred diverse volunteers participate in experiments that tackle questions about age, gender, happiness and other aspects of being human.

Go Karts

After moving to a new town with his mom, a teen discovers the high-speed sport of go-kart racing, learning from a former driver with a secret past.

Lost Girls

A mother’s quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star.

BEASTARS

In a world where beasts of all kinds coexist, a gentle wolf awakens to his own predatory urges as his school deals with a murder within its midst.

Avail 16/03/2020

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3

After losing his job at Baby Corp, Boss Baby goes freelance and turns his playgroup into a makeshift field team. Cue the critical mission!

Avail 17/03/2020

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

Bert candidly shares hilarious stories about his daughter’s period party, a pushy arms dealer, and an inside joke with a Starbucks barista.

Avail 19/03/2020

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Dai Sato, the creative mind behind Cowboy Bebop, further explores and expands upon the Altered Carbon universe in this anime adaptation.

Avail 20/03/2020

Feel Good

Mae Martin stars as herself, a Canadian comedian living in London while navigating a new relationship and dealing with sobriety.

Dare Me

Mystery, drama and danger hit a high school cheerleading squad ruled by brash Beth and her loyal BFF Addy when a new coach arrives in their small town.

The Letter for the King

A young boy holds the fate of the kingdom in his hands when he embarks on a quest to deliver a secret message in this sweeping fantasy series.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker: Limited Series

This limited series is inspired by the incredible true story of Madam C.J. Walker, who was the first African American female self-made millionaire.

Ultras

A story of intergenerational friendship and coming of age, set in the world of ultras culture during the last five weeks of a soccer championship.

Maska

A young man sets out to become a movie star, until a summer romance shows him the fine line between dreams and delusions. Starring Manisha Koirala.

The Platform

In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.

Fangio: El hombre que domaba las maquinas

Juan Manuel Fangio was the Formula One king, winning five world championships in the early 1950s — before protective gear or safety features were used.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

A rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot in this limited docu-series where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4

The teen drama based on the award-winning Israeli series Ha-Hamama returns for Season 4.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2

From outdoor adventures to shopping extravaganzas, Archibald can’t wait to experience everything this great, big world has to offer.

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2

Naoko and her friends have more strange adventures with aliens, robots and dinosaur girl Gauko. Their ordinary town has its share of oddities!

Buddi

Following the day-to-day adventures of five best “Buddis,” this colorful and entertaining series is targeted at children under 4.

Avail 23/03/2020

Sol Levante

An experimental project between Netflix and Production I.G, one of the leading anime production companies in Japan, to produce the world’s first 4K HDR native hand-drawn anime short.

Avail 25/03/2020

Sign

When a young woman’s murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.

Curtiz

Driven and arrogant, film director Michael Curtiz deals with studio politics and family drama during the troubled production of Casablanca in 1942.

The Occupant (Hogar)

An unemployed executive is forced to sell his apartment. When he discovers that he still has the keys, he becomes obsessed with the family that lives there and will do anything to go back to the life he had before.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

A Disability Revolution is executively produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama; Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan; Oscar nominee Howard Gertler (How to Survive a Plague) and Raymond Lifchez, Jonathan Logan and Patty Quillin; LeBrecht, Newnham and Sara Bolder produce.

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

It’s time to take flight again! Join YooHoo and his adorable crew as they travel the world to help animal friends, one marvelous mission at a time.

Avail 26/03/2020

Unorthodox

A young woman flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn. Then her past catches up to her.

Black Lightning: Season 3

Cress Williams brings DC’s first major African American superhero to life in this multi-layered series, now returning for Season 3.

7SEEDS: Part 2

The world they knew is long gone. Their new environment is dangerous, but not as deadly as their fellow humans. Based on the award-winning manga by Yumi Tamura, 7SEEDS returns for Part 2.

Avail 27/03/2020

Ozark: Season 3

The Emmy-winning series about a suburban family laundering millions in the Missouri Ozarks returns for Season 3.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2

Classic cars get massive make-overs courtesy of Gotham Garage, a skilled California crew dedicated to upgrading and trading sweet vintage vehicles.

The Decline

As a way to prepare for disasters, family man Antoine attends a training program on survivalism given by Alain, at his self-sufficient retreat.

Uncorked

A young man faces his father’s disapproval when he pursues his dream of becoming a master sommelier instead of joining the family’s barbecue business.

Mark of the Devil

When two sisters open an ancient book that ushers evil into their midst, a possessed priest wrestling with his own demons becomes their only salvation.

There’s Something in the Water

This Canadian documentary film, directed by Ellen Page and Ian Daniel, is an examination of environmental racism, and explores the disproportionate effect of environmental damage on Black Canadian and First Nations communities in Nova Scotia.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

It’s the treasure hunt of a lifetime for the Rescue Riders, who must race to find a precious golden dragon egg and keep it safe from evil pirates.

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

When searching for the perfect Wuzzle Wegg, Bartleby thinks he sees a monster. Will the Rainbow King have to cancel Wuzzle Wegg Day — or will True come to the rescue?

Avail 28/03/2020

Rugal

A police detective who loses everything to a criminal organization seeks payback when he gains special abilities through biotechnology.

Coming soon

The English Game

In 1870s England, two footballers on opposite sides of a class divide forge a bond that helps bring the upper-class gentleman’s sport to the masses.

Ladies Up

Rising India-based comics Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi and Niveditha Prakasam bring no-holds-barred humor to this stand-up series.

ARASHI’s Diary — Voyage: Episode 3 & 4

Twenty years after their debut, join the beloved members of Arashi on a new journey as they showcase their lives, talents and gifts to the world.