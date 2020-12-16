The best Christmas and holiday movies to watch: From ‘Love Actually’ to ‘Happiest Season’

How can the holiday season be complete without a binge-watch of some feel-good classics, new and old? Here are all the recommendations you need, while Santa decides if you’ve been naughty or nice

It is officially Christmas season and as a bonus, 2020 is finally coming to an end. As we inch closer to December 25, it’s time to revisit traditions like decorating our tree, drinking eggnog or wine, and baking cookies. But, traditions are never complete without a good (sometimes silly) holiday film to watch and enjoy together with your friends, family or loved ones.

From Kristen Stewart’s latest Christmas romance that has been hailed by the LGBTQIA+ community, to several classics from the likes of Tim Burton to Nancy Meyers — both live-action and animated — that have stood the test of time, here’s a list that is guaranteed to cheer you right up, and get the holiday spirit(s) flowing. Bring on the mistletoe!

Home Alone 1 and 2 (1990 & 1992)

Where to watch it: Disney + Hotstar

If you are out of milk and cookies to leave for Santa and his reindeer, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York might just make up for it. Kevin is the youngest of the McCallisters and left home alone by accident by his family in 1990 and once again in 1992. The first two films of this franchise star Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O’Hara and John Heard, and are not only hilariously witty, but also showcase the true meaning of Christmas: family.

The Polar Express (2004)

Where to watch it: Netflix/ Amazon Prime

So what if you have not been able to travel this year? Catch a ride with Tom Hanks on The Polar Express. This hyper-realistic animation film tells the story about a young boy, skeptical of Santa Claus’ existence, who embarks on a journey of self- discovery and the courage to believe. Tom Hanks does it all in this film, from motion capture to narration, making it a treat to watch. The film is based on the children’s book of the same name written by Chris Van Allsburg, and is sure to bring out the child in you.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Where to watch it: Netflix

This Ron Howard film is the first of Dr.Seuss’ books to be adapted into a feature film. Jim Carrey plays the Grinch and Anthony Hopkins narrates the story. If those aren’t good enough reasons to stream this Christmas fantasy comedy film, maybe the picturesque setting and realistic make-up of the characters, which won the Academy Award for Best Makeup, will convince you to stream it. Jim Carrey brings the cartoon character to life in his green suit and insanely funny mannerisms making this a perfect family entertainer.

Happiest Season (2020)

Where to watch it: Hulu

It’s finally here! A Christmas film with queer representation, thanks to actor-filmmaker Clea Duvall. This contemporary take on Christmas flicks talks about family and acceptance in a way that is warm, inspiring, and definitely jolly. The director of the film, based the story on her own life and experiences with her family. The film tells the story about a young woman struggling to come out to her conservative family, after bringing her girlfriend home for the holidays. With Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza leading the cast, Happiest Season is a win in many ways for Hollywood.

Klaus (2019)

Where to watch it: Netflix

This critically-acclaimed animated film with Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons, Rashida Jones and Joan Cusack lending their voices follows the story of a failed postman who gets relocated to a town in the North, where Santa has been secretly hiding out. Klaus is a hand-drawn animated project, that was also nominated at the Academy Awards.

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Where to watch it: Disney + Hotstar

The tough guy-playing-family man-trope can be a hit or miss. But this comedy has Arnold Schwarzenegger, the toughest guy there is, playing a workaholic father who locks horns with another parent as they both try to purchase a toy for their respective sons on Christmas Eve! The film is messy, chaotic, hilariously and definitely relatable if you have ever been caught in last-minute shopping mayhem.

The Holiday (2006)

Where to watch it: Apple TV

No one can bring on the fuzzy feels with warm stories and beautiful visuals like Nancy Meyers. And what makes this romance better? Christmas! Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz lead the film as two women, bereft of love, who exchange houses to skip the holiday drama. What transpires between the women and their respective love interests makes this film a must-watch this season. To top it off, Amanda’s (Diaz) and Iris’ (Winslet) homes just might inspire you to remodel your own.

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Where to watch it: Apple TV

This 3-D animated film is sweet and hilariously chaotic. James McAvoy plays Arthur, the clumsy but good-willed son of Father Christmas, who sets out on a mission to save one little girl’s Christmas as she was mistakenly skipped by Santa’s high-tech gifting ship. What follows are Arthur’s desperate attempts to deliver the present on time.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Where to watch it: Disney + Hotstar

This Charles Dickens’ story adaptation lead by Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth and Bob Hoskins is a motion-capture dark fantasy film. Jim Carrey plays bitter and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by three spirits who take him on a transformational journey.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Where to watch it: Apple TV

A Tim Burton film with Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder in the lead set during Christmas: What more does one need? The humanoid with scissors for hands, Edward, falls in love with a suburban teenage girl, Kim. Edward Scissorhands remains a fan favourite due to the couple’s undeniable chemistry and Burton’s whimsical portrayal of the titular character.

Elf (2003)

Where to watch it: Netflix

What do you get when you mix the artistic genius of Jon Favreau and the comedic talent of Will Ferrell with a touch of quirky Zooey Deschanel? A hilariously witty film that belongs on your holiday must-watch list. This comedy follows the journey of Buddy (Ferrell), a human who was raised by elves, as he is on a quest to find his biological father. Buddy spreads the Christmas cheer to everyone he meets on his journey and will to the same to you too.

Love Actually (2003)

Where to watch it: DVD

Love Actually is quite the ultimate rom-com, that will forever be loved or hated every holiday season. From Hugh Grant’s irrepressible turn as British Prime Minister and Bill Nighy’s rock star shenanigans to Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson’s floundering marriage drama and of course, Andrew Lincoln’s iconic “cue cards” for Kiera Knightley, there’s no way you’re escaping this modern classic. Just give in.

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

Where to watch it: DVD

An all-time great, and possibly, the best Christmas film ever made. George decides to end everything after drowning in problems and worry. He is then taken on a journey by his guardian angel from Heaven, who proves to George how all his good deeds have changed so many lives for the better. A true American classic.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1995)

Where to watch it: DVD

This stop-motion dark fantasy musical is one of Tim Burton’s classics. Tired of celebrating only Halloween year after year in Halloweetown, Jack stumbles upon Christmastown and is fascinated by the celebrations. The film follows Jacks attempts to convince his town’s residents to celebrate Christmas. The film’s beautiful visuals paired with the musical stylings of Danny Elfman make it one for the ages.