‘The Bear’ star Ayo Edebiri joins ‘Abbott Elementary’ cast

Ayo is set to play the role of Ayesha Teagues, Janine Teagues's infamous sister, in the show

February 07, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

ANI
Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

Ayo Edebiri, the breakout star of The Bear, has joined the cast of Abbott Elementary.

According to Variety, Ayo will be seen as Ayesha Teagues, Janine's infamous sister in the show. Throughout the series, Janine mentions having a troubled connection with Ayesha, because of a strained relationship Ayesha has with their mother.

Ayo will make her first appearance as Ayesha through FaceTime in the February 8 episode 'Valentine's Day' before returning for a major storyline later in Season 2.

Notably, Ayo recently joined Marvel Studios' anti-hero team-up film Thunderboltsin an unspecified capacity.

The film is directed by Jake Schreier from a script by Eric Pearson. Kevin Feige is producing, as he is with every Marvel Studios production. At the San Diego Comic-Con, Feige confirmed Thunderbolts as the culmination of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which begins in February with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). It is currently scheduled to debut on July 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, Edebiri co-stars with Ben Platt in the movie Theater Camp, which premiered at Sundance and was quickly snatched up by Searchlight, and she'll next be seen in the LGBTQ coming-of-age comedy Bottoms, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

