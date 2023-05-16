‘The Bear’ Season 2 trailer: Jeremy Allen White returns to the chaos of culinary business

May 16, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

The trailer of the second season of FX’s hit series The Bear was unveiled on Monday. The follow-up season was confirmed in 2022, shortly after season 1 premiered to widespread acclaim on Hulu (it’s streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar).

Created by Christopher Storer with Joanna Calo as his co-showrunner, The Bear has Jeremy Allen White starring as a talented young chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto who returns to run his family’s beef sandwich shop in Chicago following his brother’s suicide. The new trailer shows Bezatto and his team dip into chaos once again as they have yet another new challenge ahead. “A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide,” reads the official logline of the 10-episode season 2

The second season of The Bear premieres on Hulu on June 22. The show also stars Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes. Notably, the new season has Better Call Saul-fame Bob Odenkirk playing a guest role.

After its debut, the show became FX’s most-watched half-hour series and took home trophies from the Screen Actors, Writers and Producers Guild Awards. Additionally, White won the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

Storer also executive produces The Bear alongside Hiro Murai, Josh Senior, and Matty Matheson. Tyson Bidner serves as producer.