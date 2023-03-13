ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Bear’ season 2 teaser: Jeremy Allen White returns in hit sandwich shop series

March 13, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Created by Christopher Storer, ‘The Bear’ follows Carmy, a talented young chef who returns to run his family’s restaurant after his brother’s suicide

The Hindu Bureau

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in ‘The Bear’

FX’s hit series The Bear is returning for a second season. The makers debuted a 30-second teaser for season 2 during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. A follow-up season was confirmed in 2022, shortly after season 1 premiered to widespread acclaim on Hulu (it’s streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar).

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as a talented young chef who returns to run his family’s beef sandwich shop in Chicago following his brother’s suicide. The series is created by Christopher Storer with Joanna Calo as his co-showrunner.

The second season of The Bear will mark the return of White, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott and others in the cast. The series will run for 10 episodes.

An official synopsis posted by IndieWire reads, “A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.”

