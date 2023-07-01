‘The Bear’ creator Christopher Storer to direct Don Winslow’s ‘The Winter Of Frankie Machine’ adaptation

July 01, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

Christopher Storer, the creator ofThe Bear which had its second season opening to positive reviews, is all set to direct The Winter of Frankie Machine, an adaptation of the 2006 Don Winslow novel.

The Paramount Pictures film will be produced by Shane Salerno and The Story Factory. Interestingly, the novel attracted attention from Martin Scorsese, who was set to make it Robert De Niro, but later abandoned it for The Irishman.

The The Winter of Frankie Machine novel is about Frankie Machiani, a hitman for a San Diego mob family who returns from retirement thanks to an LA crime family boss who wants him to oversee a meeting between Detroit and LA crime families. When he realises that it’s all a trap to kill him, he has to escape and find out who put the bounty on his head.

Cast and crew details on the new film is expected to be announced soon.

