HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Bear’ creator Christopher Storer to direct Don Winslow’s ‘The Winter Of Frankie Machine’ adaptation

Interestingly, the novel attracted attention from Martin Scorsese, who was set to make it Robert De Niro, but later abandoned it for ‘The Irishman’

July 01, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Christopher Storer

Christopher Storer | Photo Credit: @chrisstorer/Instagram

Christopher Storer, the creator ofThe Bear which had its second season opening to positive reviews, is all set to direct The Winter of Frankie Machine, an adaptation of the 2006 Don Winslow novel.

ALSO READ
‘The Bear’ Season 2 review: Deft writing, stellar performances serve up a masterful second helping

The Paramount Pictures film will be produced by Shane Salerno and The Story Factory. Interestingly, the novel attracted attention from Martin Scorsese, who was set to make it Robert De Niro, but later abandoned it for The Irishman. 

The The Winter of Frankie Machine novel is about Frankie Machiani, a hitman for a San Diego mob family who returns from retirement thanks to an LA crime family boss who wants him to oversee a meeting between Detroit and LA crime families. When he realises that it’s all a trap to kill him, he has to escape and find out who put the bounty on his head. 

Cast and crew details on the new film is expected to be announced soon. 

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.