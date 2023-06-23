ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Beanie Bubble’ trailer: Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis play toy titans

June 23, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

The film also features ‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook as Warner’s wife while Geraldine Viswanathan is a Warner employee who predicts the bubble bursting

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Beanie Bubble’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Opening alongside highly anticipated movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer is Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis’ The Beanie Bubble which charts the rise and fall of the collectible stuffed animals craze.

The official description of the movie reads: “Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. The Beanie Bubble is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag.”

The film also features Succession star Sarah Snook as Warner’s wife while Geraldine Viswanathan is a Warner employee who predicts the bubble bursting.

The film is co-directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash.

The movie will premiere in select theatres on July 21 and globally on Apple TV+ on July 28. 

