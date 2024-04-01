‘The Batman’ wins plagiarism lawsuit against freelance artist

April 01, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer dismissed claims of plagiarism against Warner Bros’ 2022 film, The Batman. Freelance artist Christopher Wozniak had alleged that the movie bore striking resemblances to his 1990 creation, The Ultimate Riddle, written during his time at DC Comics.

Judge Engelmayer found no substantial evidence supporting Wozniak’s claims. Instead, he asserted that Wozniak had infringed on DC Comics’ copyrights by extensively drawing from their Batman universe without authorization.

The judge pointed out that similarities between the two works, such as loner serial killers and the use of riddles, were too common to support Wozniak’s case. Engelmayer even referenced mainstream media, like Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, to illustrate the prevalence of such themes.

Wozniak’s speculation about how Warner Bros might have accessed his story was considered unfounded and ultimately dismissed. Terry Parker, Wozniak’s attorney, expressed disagreement with the ruling and hinted at potential further legal action. However, representatives for Warner Bros and DC Comics declined to comment on the verdict.

