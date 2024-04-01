GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Batman’ wins plagiarism lawsuit against freelance artist

Freelance artist Christopher Wozniak had alleged that the movie bore striking resemblances to his 1990 creation, ‘The Ultimate Riddle’

April 01, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’

A still from Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ | Photo Credit: @WarnerBros/X

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer dismissed claims of plagiarism against Warner Bros’ 2022 film, The Batman. Freelance artist Christopher Wozniak had alleged that the movie bore striking resemblances to his 1990 creation, The Ultimate Riddle, written during his time at DC Comics.

‘The Batman’ movie review: Robert Pattinson revels in grim and gritty reboot

Judge Engelmayer found no substantial evidence supporting Wozniak’s claims. Instead, he asserted that Wozniak had infringed on DC Comics’ copyrights by extensively drawing from their Batman universe without authorization.

The judge pointed out that similarities between the two works, such as loner serial killers and the use of riddles, were too common to support Wozniak’s case. Engelmayer even referenced mainstream media, like Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, to illustrate the prevalence of such themes.

Robert Pattinson starrer ‘The Batman Part II’ to release in October 2026

Wozniak’s speculation about how Warner Bros might have accessed his story was considered unfounded and ultimately dismissed. Terry Parker, Wozniak’s attorney, expressed disagreement with the ruling and hinted at potential further legal action. However, representatives for Warner Bros and DC Comics declined to comment on the verdict.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.