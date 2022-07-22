'The Batman' to stream on Amazon Prime Video next week
The superhero film was released in Indian theatres on March 4
Robert Pattinson-led superhero movie The Batman will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 27.
Written and directed by Matt Reeves, the Warner Bros movie was Pattinson's first outing as the undercover alias of Gotham city Bruce Wayne aka The Batman.
The film, based on DC characters, features Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot aka Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage and Paul Dano as The Riddler.
The Batman released in Indian theatres on March 4. On Prime Video, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.