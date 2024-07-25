‘The Batman’ spinoff shows on Gotham PD and Arkham got dropped after HBO wanted to focus on marquee characters

Matt Reeves, The Batman director, has said the series about Gotham police department and Arkham Asylum were dropped as HBO intended to focus on “marquee characters” from the Batman universe, reported Variety. With The Penguin, Reeves is set to expand the universe into television.

In The Penguin, Colin Farrell reprises his role as the eponymous Gotham City gangster. “As we were writing the movie, I was like, ‘Hey, you know what? I think there are some cool shows that we could do,” Reeves told Entertainment Weekly. “It was actually why I wanted to make our deal at Warner Bros,” he added.

The spinoff series, on Gotham police department, was announced in July 2020. It was backed by Reeves and Terrence Winter, who later exited the project to make way for Joe Barton in 2021. The series was set one year before The Batman as the Gotham police force reckon with the emergence of Batman and its own internal corruption, reported Variety.

Reeves moved on to another spinoff idea on Arkham Asylum once the series idea on Gotham police department failed to take off. This show was scrapped as well as HBO executives had different suggestions for Reeves. “They were like, ‘We like what you’re doing, and we want to lean harder into the marquee characters,’” Reeves said.

