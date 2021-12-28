‘The Batman’ new trailer: The Bat and the Cat out for vengeance

A still from ‘The Batman’

28 December 2021 12:22 IST

Touted as a gritty and dark affair, the new reboot of the superhero franchise stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as the Riddler, among others

A new trailer for upcoming film The Batman gives us a deeper look into the relationship between Batman and Catwoman, and how the Riddler plays mind games with his opponents.

Also read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Touted as a gritty and dark affair, the new reboot of the superhero franchise, directed by Matt Reeves, stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as the Riddler, among others.

Advertising

Advertising

The new footage, titled “The Bat and the Cat” also showcases some action sequences, including a look at the Batmobile, as well as how our masked superhero is dealing with all his demons; inner and outer.

The Batman is set to release on March 4th, 2022.