‘The Batman’ casts Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell are in talks to join Matt Reeves’ The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson in the title role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Serkis will play Bruce Wayne/ Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth and Farrell is set to portray the DC villain, The Penguin.

Serkis is reuniting with Reeves after Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). The actor earlier played the villain Klaue in 2018’s Black Panther for Marvel Studios.

The Batman also stars Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

The film is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman villains.

Reeves is directing the Warner Bros/DC film from his own script. He is also attached to produce with Dylan Clark.

The Batman will hit the theatres on June 25, 2021.